WASHINGTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Updates have been made to Joint Travel Regulations for military and civilian employees.

The Department of Defense recently confirmed that the JTR will now allow nursing servicemembers and civilian employees to be reimbursed for the shipment of breast milk when on official travel.

According to the DoD, Joint Travel Regulations were revised to specify which costs could be reimbursed as a travel accommodation for a special need during temporary duty travel.

Specifically, employees can be reimbursed if they are traveling for over three days and for a maximum of $1,000 when authorized.

Expenses may include reasonable commercial shipping fees, excess baggage, disposable storage bags or non-durable containers, cold shipping packages, refrigeration and transport.

All changes were effective April 7, 2022. The revision was officially approved by the Chair of the DoD’s Per Diem, Travel and Transportation Allowance Committee.

Changes are scheduled to appear in the Joint Travel Regulations on May 1, 2022.