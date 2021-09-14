Dog dies, home destroyed in Lewis County house fire

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in Lyons Falls on September 14.

According to Lewis County Dispatch, a caller reported flames coming from the first story of 6726 McAlpine Street in Lyons Falls at 9:22 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Lyons Falls Fire Department was dispatched and quickly requested aid from Constableville Fire and Ambulance, Turin Fire, and Port Leyden Fire.

Unfortunately despite their efforts, the home was destroyed and it was reported that the family’s dog was lost in the fire. The family is being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.