Dog food sold at PetSmart recalled due to elevated levels of Vitamin D

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company has recalled approximately 51,000 packages of Simply Nourish frozen dog food.

According to the United Stated Food and Drug Administration, the dog food is being recalled due to elevated levels of Vitamin D. The affected Simply Nourish frozen food products were distributed at select PetSmart stores nationwide.

The recall was initiated after a routine nutrition test on the products. An investigation revealed the problem occurred due to a change in the vitamin mix dosage from the manufacturer which was not properly communicated to the company.

The following products were recalled after the discovery:

Product Name Net Wt UPC Best by range Simply Nourish Frozen Chicken & Veggies 2lb 73725792262 11/10/2022-1/12/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Chicken & Veggies 4.5lb 73725792264 11/10/2022-1/12/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Beef & Barley 2lb 73725792266 11/10/2022-1/12/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Beef & Barley 4.5lb 73725792267 11/10/2022-1/12/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Turkey & Sweet Potato 2lb 73725792260 11/10/2022-1/12/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Turkey & Sweet Potato 4.5lb 73725792263 11/10/2022-1/12/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Pork & Veggies 2lb 73725792079 8/26/2022-1/13/2023 Simply Nourish Frozen Pork & Veggies 4.5lb 73725792078 8/26/2022-1/13/2023

Although no illnesses have been reported, consumers that purchased any of the products should stop feeding it to their pet immediately.

Dogs who ingest elevated levels of Vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss. When dogs consume Vitamin D in large amounts or over a long period of time it can cause serious health issues including renal dysfunction. Owners who have dogs that consumed any of the products listed and are exhibiting symptoms should contact their veterinarian.

Consumers who have purchased Simply Nourish Frozen Food are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.