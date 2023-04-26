WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A message was sent out to Watertown City School District parents early Wednesday morning confirming safety measures being conducted Case Middle School.

According to the message, a dog sweep was conducted at Case Middle School early in the morning on April 26.

This sweep was conducted in order “to ensure school safety” and due to recent circulating threats, the message to parents said.

District leaders confirmed in the message that the building was determined to be clear and classes are to take place as normal on Wednesday.

This was following a message that was sent to parents earlier in the week on Monday, April 24 regarding a possible written threat in one of the bathrooms.

The District subsequently confirmed in a series of messages that an investigation with law enforcement was conducted to identify the source and its credibility. This included the use of search dogs from local law enforcement.

Later in the day on Monday, an additional message confirmed that a dog sweep was completed in the High School. Classes were held as normal on Tuesday, but the District said in a message that security increased during student arrival.

