DOL launches additional career workshops for transitioning military spouses

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — New resources have been launched nationwide for transitioning military spouses.

The United States Department of Labor has announced the launch of five pilot workshops to support military spouses, and help them meeting their career goals. Offered by the DOL’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Services, these workshops will cover federal hiring, interview skills, salary negotiations, LinkedIn Profiles and LinkedIn Job Searching.

These five workshops are a part of the DOL’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Services Transition Employment Assistance for Military Spouses’ curriculum.

“Military spouses in transition face obstacles to securing good jobs,” said Transition Assistance Program Director Tim Winter. “The Veterans’ Employment and Training Service is determined to equip these spouses with the understanding and confidence they need to be successful.”

According to the DOL, these workships will be offerred virtually through May 21, at several times of day.

VETS will also offer the pilot workshops in a live classroom setting at the newly opened Fort Campbell Spouse Employment Center in Kentucky from May 25 to 27.

A full list of classes can be found on the DOL website.