Dollar General hiring to meet demand of household essentials

(WWTI) – Dollar General plans to add up to 50,000 new employees by the end of April due to the increased demand for household goods, according to a release on the company’s website.

“We are proud to serve as one of America’s essential retailers, and we believe our customers are relying on us now more than ever to provide an affordable, convenient retail option,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s senior vice president and chief people officer.

The company currently anticipates the majority of the new roles to be temporary.

Individuals interested in applying can visit the Dollar General website.

