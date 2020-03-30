Dollar General offering discount to medical personnel during coronavirus epidemic

(WWTI) – Beginning March 30, Dollar General is offering a ten percent discount to medical personnel, first responders and activated National Guardsmen on qualifying purchases.

Individuals can present their employment badge or ID at more than 16,300 stores to receive the discount, which is being offered through April 30, 2020. The offer may be extended when the company reevaluates at that time.



“At Dollar General, we are deeply appreciative for the ongoing and brave work that our medical professionals, first responder communities and National Guard activated continue to perform during these unprecedented times,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO.

“To demonstrate our heartfelt gratitude for these individuals’ tireless service to their communities, we are proud to help support them with this discount. On behalf of the entire Dollar General family, we would like to thank all of the physicians, nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, police officers, fire fighters, Guardsmen and other health care and front-line professionals working to support and care for our neighbors and communities.”



The company plans to issue bonuses for eligible employees and is providing all employees with a 30 percent digital coupon discount on its private brands through May 4, 2020.

All Dollar General stores are dedicating the first hour each morning to senior customers and closing one hour early to clean and re-stock shelves.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.