WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik received official endorsement from the President of the United States.
Current President and Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump officially announced his endorsement for NY-21 Congressional Candidate Elise Stefanik’s reelection.
President Trump announced his support for Stefanik’s campaign on October 21 via Twitter.
President Trump’s post is featured below:
LATEST STORIES:
- Blue Bell ice cream holiday favorite returns to grocery freezer aisles
- New CPR guidelines focus on health disparities, opioid-related emergencies and recovery
- Former Blue Bell president charged with trying to cover up 2015 Listeria contamination of ice cream
- Potsdam Man arrested for placing LSD packets on doors of four law enforcement buildings in July
- Donald Trump officially endorses Congressional Candidate Elise Stefanik