Donald Trump officially endorses Congressional Candidate Elise Stefanik

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik received official endorsement from the President of the United States.

Current President and Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump officially announced his endorsement for NY-21 Congressional Candidate Elise Stefanik’s reelection.

President Trump announced his support for Stefanik’s campaign on October 21 via Twitter.

President Trump’s post is featured below:

