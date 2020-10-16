Donate recyclables at upcoming Urban Mission can drive at Salmon Run Mall

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown-based Urban Mission is working to put piled up bottles and cans to good use.

The Urban Mission is set to host a can drive at the Salmon Run Mall. The community-wide can and bottle drive will help to support Urban Mission programs throughout Jefferson County.

The Urban Mission helps to serve the county through their Meals on Wheels, Bridge, Critical Needs and Getting Ahead programs. Urban Mission also houses the largest food pantry in Jefferson County.

The upcoming bottle and can drive at the Salmon Run Mall will be held on October 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Recyclables will be collected in the Detail Shop parking lot, where the Urban Mission Truck will be parked.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.