Donate today: American Red Cross celebrates 140th anniversary

FILE – This Monday, March 9, 2020 file photo shows donated blood in a transportation case at The American Red Cross donation center in Scranton, Pa. Due to the flu season and coronavirus, donations to The American Red Cross are down across the country. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The American Red Cross is celebrating 140 years of service and donations.

To honor the annivesary on Friday, May 21, the Red Cross Eastern New York Region will host six blood drives followed by virtual events celebrating the organization’s work throughout the years.

For 140 years the Red Cross has been there for our communities. This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate its legacy while raising awareness of the work we do on a daily basis,” shared American Red Cross Eastern New York Regional Chief Executive Officer Kevin Coffey. “Red Cross is there 24/7 bringing hope and healing when it’s needed most. We encourage people to support us by donating their time, blood and treasure.”

The virtual event will feature four success stories, each focusing on different undertakings by its staff and volunteers.

These stories will include the critical importance of giving blood, told by a teenager and her mother; how the red cross saved a couple when their house burned to the ground; Red Cross responders at the Pulse nightclub shooting; and the story of a deployed millitary worker.

All stories can be read on the Red Cross website.

The anniversary blood drives will take place at the following locations this Friday, May 21:

Watertown, NY at Salmon Run Mall, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rome, NY at Rome YMCA, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Oneida, NY at Oneida Rec Center 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Syracuse, NY at Howlett Hill Fire Department, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Albany, NY at Albany Capital Center 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rhinebeck, NY at the CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Appointments for the blood drives are open via redcrossblood.org and those interested are highly encouraged to schedule an appointment.

Monetary donations can also be made by visiting the 140 Anniversary website page or by texting RedCross140 to 76278.