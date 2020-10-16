Donated equipment to help SUNY Canton reduce airborne pathogens, COVID-19

Canino School of Engineering Technology Dean Michael J. Newtown sets up an air quality test in SUNY Canton’s Davis Health Center. The area was one of the locations selected to pilot AtmosAir Bi-Polar Ionization technology to help the college combat mold, volatile organic compounds and viruses. (Photo: SUNY Canton)

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Newly donated equipment will help SUNY Canton “clear the air.”

SUNY Canton has recently received state-of-the-art air filtration technology that will help to reduce airborne pathogens. Partners of the College, Day and Nite All Service, donated six AtmosAir Bi-Polar Ionization units to help filter bacteria and viruses.

According to SUNY Canton, these units will include filtration of COVID-19 and will be placed in two of the colleges high traffic buildings.

Day and Nite Executive Vice President Rick Sher committed on the donation, speaking to fostering their relationship with SUNY Canton.

“Our collaboration was designed to help solve a major problem confronting the entire world,” stated Sher “SUNY Canton’s academic pedigree coupled with the school’s diverse population, campus layout and technical engineering leadership makes it the perfect choice to deploy, test and provide expert analysis to help other institutions of higher education and businesses create safer, more hygienic environments.”

SUNY Canton stated that the donated units are similar to those used by hospital surgical centers or clean rooms used in tech development. Additionally, these filters are successful in removing up to 95% of ultrafine particles and 90% of volatile organic compounds.

Indoor air quality testing at SUNY Canton’s upgraded locations will be overseen by Canino School of Engineering Technology Dean Michael J. Newtown.

“Our established background in HVAC made us the perfect environment to adopt and test the system,” commented Newton. “Having the technology and scientifically proving that it can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be a milestone for SUNY Canton. It also helps us demonstrate to our students what’s currently available on the market.”

