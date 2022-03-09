OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The community is coming together to support those affected by a massive apartment building fire in Ogdensburg that displaced all its residents.

According to the Ogdensburg City Police Department around 10:32 a.m. on March 8, a fire was reported at Riverview Towers located at 232 Washington Street in Ogdensburg. The fire was later extinguished in the early afternoon hours.

According to the St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging, many older adults lived in the building and one resident sustained serious injuries and several others endured minor injuries. All victims were transported to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center for treatment.

Immediately following the fire, the community began providing support to victims and their families. This included the St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging and many other organizations.

The OFA stated that many Riverview Towers residents were evacuated to an emergency shelter where they are set to stay for the next week. However, due to the damage to the building, a return date for residents has yet to be confirmed.

To further assist the victims, the OFA is collecting financial donations, especially as many had to leave without personal belongings including purses and wallets. The Office is also accepting supplies for the sheltered housing the victims.

Donations can be dropped off or mailed to the Office for the Aging located at 80 State Highway 310, Suite 7 in Canton, New York.

Questions and concerns are being directed to OFA Director Andrea Montgomery at 315-386-4730.