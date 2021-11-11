Donations pour in for Dexter’s Last Station Building Campaign

Donations continue to pour in for Dexter’s Last Station Campaign, Dexter, New York

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Last Station Building campaign in Dexter is continuing to receive support from the North Country community.

The Dexter Volunteer Fire Department Inc., and the Dexter Historical Society are nearing the end of its 2021 fundraising season after raising $50,000 for its Last Station Building Campaign.

This Campaign was started earlier in the spring and is raising money to construct a building next to the current Historial Society to house a 1929 Brockway Fire Engine, 1865 Ramsey Hand Pump and “pay tribute to the history of firefighting in the community.

As the year is nearing its end, project organizers have begun to design the Last Station building. The committee is also beginning the permitting process for the building’s construction.

However, according to the committee, it now has enough of its estimated project cost goal to begin. Since the project began donations have poured in from local residents, organizations, businesses and various events. This included a motorcycle ride for firefighter Sub Heise, chicken BBQs, a dinner hosted by the Pillar Point Ladies Auxiliary and a golf tournament.

“The committee would like to thank everyone who has committed time and money towards the project,” Committee Member Gerry Kostyk said. “We are getting there, but we will need continued support to make this project a reality for the historical society, the fire department and the residents of Dexter and the surrounding area.”



Historical photos to be included in the Dexter Last Station

To continue these efforts, the committee is planning for either a NASCAR or Superbowl Party in February, a classic car drive event, a food truck competition and a calendar sale that will feature historical photos of the fire department.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Last Station for June 12, 2022, one year after the project kickoff.