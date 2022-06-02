LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Donors are needed for an upcoming blood drive in Lewis County.

The Lewis County Health System is set to host an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Wednesday, June 8.

According to the Health System, all blood donated through this blood drive will help patients in the immediate community.

Donors with O-negative, A-negative, B-negative or O-positive are also encouraged to consider a Power Red Cell donation to further support patients in need.

All donors who participate in the June 8 blood drive will receive a voucher redeemable for one prepackaged pint of ice cream or gelato at any Stewart’s Shops.

Appointments are not required but are recommended and can be made using the Blood Donor app, on the Red Cross website or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS and entering Sponsor Keyword LewisCountyGeneral.

The Lewis County Health System Blood Drive will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Lowville VFW Banquet Room.