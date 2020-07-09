“Don’t Be a Zombie” video contest open for Lewis County residents

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Calling all Lewis County residents! The United Prevention Coalition of Lewis County is launching a media contest.

The “Don’t Be a Zombie” video contest is open to all Lewis County residents and is encouraging creativity around topics of safe disposal of prescription drugs, the dangers of underage drinking, the dangers of prescription drug use and the perception of harm by Lewis County youth.

Video submissions must be 30-60 seconds long and can feature teams, youth groups or individuals, and will be accepted until August 6 at 11:59pm. Videos featuring any illicit drugs will not be considered. Examples can be found on the coalition’s Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram.

A grand prize of $1,000 will be awarded to the team or individual with the winning video, $500 for second place, and $400 for third place. Videos will also be posted on Facebook where the community can vote for their favorite and that winner will receive $500.

A full list of rules can be found at www.uplewiscounty.org and any questions can be directed to Cassie Forbus at 315-376-2321 or cforbus@mvpsny.org

