Don’t miss CMN Champion Kai Diggs at Can-Am Speedway Family Autograph Night

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A special guest will be joining Can-Am Speedway’s Family Autograph Night tonight.

Signing autographs alongside Can-Am Speedway Drivers will be 2021 Children’s Miracle Network Ambassador and CMN of Northern New York Champion Kai Diggs. Seven year-old Kai was named the CMN Champion in 2020, and is continuing his work with the organization.

This event will feature all drivers, allowing fans to interact and receive autographs. As well as parker race cars for fans to see. Many drivers will also have candy and “Hero Cards” on hand for young fans.

Additional pre-race events will include covering the pace truck with balloons, basket raffles and the new event “Pie-A-Driver” where select drivers will volunteer to get a pie to the face to raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network.

The event will also include a food bank driver, which will support local school backpack programs. The Evans Mills Walmart will also be raising funds for Children’s Miracle Network with all funds remaining local for North Country children at Samaritan Medical Center.

The family autograph night will begin at the Speedway at 5 p.m. prior to a race starting at 6:45 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early for a chance to meet and greet Kai, and all drivers.