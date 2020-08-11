Door-to-door visits have begun nationwide for 2020 census

(WWTI) — The United States Census Bureau has begun following up with households nationwide that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census. Based on the current self-response rate of 63.3%, the Census Bureau estimates it will need to visit about 56 million addresses to collect responses in person.

Up to 500,000 census takers across the country will go door to door to assist people in responding to the 2020 Census. The census takers have been trained on how to use proper social distancing and safety protocols.

“To ensure a complete and accurate count, we must now go door to door to count all of the households we have not heard back from,” Census Bureau Director Dr. Steven Dillingham said.

Census takers will go to great lengths to ensure that no one is missed in the census. In most cases, census workers will make up to six attempts at each housing unit address to count possible residents. This includes leaving notification of the attempted visit on the door. The notification will include information on how to respond online, by paper or by phone.

If the census takers cannot reach the residents of a particular house they may reach out to a neighbor, a rental agent, or a building manager to obtain information about the occupants.

