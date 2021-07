A Doordash sticker is seen on a window of a restaurant. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Chain restaurants on Fort Drum will now be able for DoorDash.

Beginning July 28 those on Fort Drum who would like their food delivered from restaurants on post can do so through DoorDash.

This is exclusive for Fort Drum residents.

Partnering restaurants will include Subway, Popeyes, Burger King, Charley’s Philly Steaks, Qdoba and Arby’s.

DoorDash will also continue to deliver food from restaurants located outside of Fort Drum.