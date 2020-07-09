Double your gift to the St. Lawrence County Historical Association through NNYCF

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – In partnership with the St. Lawrence County Historical Association at the Silas Wright House, the Northern New York Community Foundation is helping to make twice the impact.
Any gift made to the SLCHA endowment fund will be doubled at a dollar-for-dollar rate. This will help to provide immediate long term support for the organization.
For more information about doubling your gift call NNYCF at 315-782-7110
For more information about SLCHA and St. Lawrence County history, or to become a member, call 315-386-8133, e-mail info@slcha.org, or visit the website at www.slcha.org.
