ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for St. Lawrence County and some damages have already been reported.

According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm was located over Raymondville moving east at 40 miles per hour around 2:33 p.m. on Thursday. With the storm, wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour, quarter-sized hail, and cloud-to-ground lightning is expected.

Law enforcement reported that there were downed trees and powerlines in Lisbon at 2:05 p.m. Other areas that are expected to be impacted by the weather conditions include Potsdam, Gouverneur, Massena, Canton, Norfolk, Lisbon, Louisville, DeKalb, Fowler, Rensselaer Falls, Morley, Norwood, Massena International Airport- Richards Field, Hermon, Helena, Chipman, Brasher Falls, Heuvelton, Waddington and Richville.

More information can be found on the National Weather Service website.