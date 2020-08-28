Downtown Potsdam to receive a state-funded ‘makeover’

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County village is getting a downtown “makeover.”

The Village of Potsdam was recently selected by New York State as the North Country’s “Downtown Revitalization Initiative community.”

According to NYS, the Downtown Revitalization Initiative is helping to transform downtown neighborhoods across the statement. 2020 marks the fourth year of the program, and it will invest $100 million into 10 neighborhoods, one including Potsdam.

Goals for the Potsdam initiative include increasing the variety of businesses to the area, making downtown an “economic hub,” preserve the architectural heritage, utilize environmentally sustainable options, enhance connections to the St. Lawrence River, creating a destination for art and entertainment, and increasing accessibility.

Interactive map detailing 15 project proposals for the Village of Potsdam Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

Some of the proposed projects encompass public improvements, new development, revolving grants and branding and marketing. The Potsdam DRI currently have 15 proposed projects with funding requests totalling $14.7 million.

The project is being led by the Local Planning Committee, led by co-chairs Mayor Ron Tischler, and SUNY Potsdam President Dr. Kristin Esterberg.

The project covers 136 acres, representing “the heart of the Village.”

The Potsdam DRI also will continue to accept public feedback online.

