WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown is preparing to honor Earth Day 2022.

The Greater Watertown North Country Chamber of Commerce has confirmed that it will host a clean-up in Watertown’s downtown area on April 22, Earth Day.

The cleanup will run from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and volunteers are needed. Groups will meet at the Masonic Temple in Watertown located at 240 Washington Street off public square.

Volunteers must bring gloves and trash bags will be provided.

Registration is required and can be completed on the Greater Watertown North Country Chamber of Commerce website.