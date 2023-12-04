WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – An old chapter has closed on the Watertown YMCA as a new start is just a week away.

The Downtown YMCA closed up late last week as the new Downtown Community and Aquatic Center at 146 Arsenal Street will open on Monday, December 11.

The Watertown Fairgrounds YMCA and Carthage locations are still open for anyone needing a workout.

The new Downtown Community and Aquatic Center opens at 5 a.m. on December 11 and a ribbon cutting ceremony will be at 11 a.m.

The YMCA will host tours for members and non-members over the weekend. Member tours will be noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and community tours will be noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.