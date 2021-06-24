Dustin Lynch, Larry the Cable Guy, ZZ Top coming to Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Top performers will be coming to Watertown this summer for an annual concert series.

The Disabled Persons Action Organization of Watertown, New York, announced its 2021 summer concert series lineup on Thursday, June 24.

This year’s lineup will include headliners such as Country Star Dustin Lynch, Comedian Larry the Cable Guy and American Rock Band ZZ Top.

The 2021 summer concert series follows the cancellation of the 2020 series due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, in February 2021, the DPAO confirmed it was planning for the series following the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine in the North Country.

A full schedule for the 2021 Summer Concert Series is listed below:

August 6, 2021: Dustin Lynch, Watertown Fairgrounds Arena, 7 p.m.

August 14, 2021: Larry the Cable Guy, Watertown Fairgrounds Arena, 7 p.m.

September 25, 2021: American Rock Band ZZ Top, Watertown Fairgrounds

Tickets for Dustin Lynch and Larry the Cable Guy will go on sale on Wednesday, July 7 at 10 a.m. Tickets for ZZ Top will go on-sale on Wednesday, July 28 at 10 a.m.