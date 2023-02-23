WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Disabled Persons Action Organization has announced part of their 2023 Concert Series Lineup.

Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown is set for Saturday, April 22 at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown.

Two of the greatest bands of all time face off in a high-energy, adrenaline-pumping showdown. The Fab Four, represented by tribute band Abbey Road, will engage in a barrage of hits against premier Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction.

STYX will be performing live in concert on Thursday, June 1 indoors at the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena. STYX draws from over four decades of chart hits.

ACM “new vocal duo/group of the year” nominee PARMALEE is coming to Watertown for an indoor concert on Friday, June 16 at the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena.

Parmalee is one of country music’s most successful acts. The platinum-selling band of brothers is one of only four groups since 2001 to earn three consecutive Top 10 Singles from a debut country album!

DPAO will be bringing in Nutcracker on Ice for two performances on Friday, December 1 and Saturday, December 2. Skaters will present the classic, timeless story of the Nutcracker, one of Tchaikovsky’s most famous and beloved pieces of music, indoors at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown.

DPAO will also be presenting its rescheduled holiday concert by Ornament on Saturday, December 9 at the Dulles State Office Building.

Ornament is an 11-piece rock orchestra specializing as a tribute to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Ornament is a full musical production complete with a full sound system and a light show consisting of dozens of lights, strobes, lasers, fog machines and snow machines.

Additional concerts throughout the DPAO 2023 Concert Season will be announced as they are booked.

An on-sale ticket date is expected to be announced soon for Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown.

Proceeds from DPAO’s Annual Concert Series provide programs and services to more than 600 families with developmental disabilities that the organization serves in Jefferson, Lewis and surrounding areas.

More information is available on DPAO’s website.