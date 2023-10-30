WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Disabled Persons Action Organization has announced a pair of shows as holiday entertainment programs.

The first event will be the Christmas Celebration on Ice at the Dulles State Office Building on Saturday, December 2. There will be shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The ice event will have tricks, special effects and classic Christmas stories all on synthetic ice.

The second show will be the band Ornament at that will be Saturday, December 9 at 7:30 p.m. This concert will also be at the Dulles State Office Building. Ornament is an 11-piece orchestra that specializes as a tribute to the Trans Siberian Orchestra.

For more information or to get tickets, go to DPAOConcerts.org or call 315-782-044. Tickets can also be purchased at Watertown, Carthage and Adams Kinney Drugs locations.