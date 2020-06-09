DPAO cancels 2020 Summer Concert Series due to COVID-19 pandemic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – DPAO’s 2020 Summer Concert Series has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disabled Persons Action Organization stated the following in a release:

“With the current coronavirus pandemic that we are all now facing it would be nearly impossible to provide safety to all concerned who would be attending our concerts … patrons, artists, volunteers, staff and our community.”

The organization stated that the decision to cancel was made in regards to the health, safety and well-being of everyone involved.

DPAO’s plans for booking top name entertainment for 2021 are underway now. The organization thanked all of those who support the Summer Concert Series.

“We thank each and every one of you for your past support for the DPAO Summer Concert Series and welcome the opportunity to see all of you again in 2021.”

Two shows that are not part of the DPAO 2020 Summer Concert Series are still under consideration. DPAO’s Rock & Roll Oldies Show in September and Fall Show in October are still “on hold” and a decision will be made in the coming months on whether or not the events can be held.

For more information, visit DPAO’s website or Facebook page.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.