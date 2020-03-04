DPAO hosting Open House, connecting with those in need of services

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Disabled Persons Action Organization (DPAO) is holding an Open House to educate service recipients, families and those responsible for care coordination on the services offered by the organization.

The DPAO is encouraging anyone interested in learning more about services offered by the organization, including care managers, brokers and Committee on Special Education Chairpersons, to attend the event on March 4 from 5-8pm and March 7 from 10am-2pm at the William J. McClusky Center at 617 Davidson Street in Watertown.

The DPAO’s mission is to provide quality and effective individualized services to developmentally disabled children and adults in Jefferson, Lewis and surrounding counties. The organization’s services are primarily geared toward enriching the lives of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Anyone interested in more information regarding the Open House can reach Mary at 315-782-5285, extension 235.

