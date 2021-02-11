DPAO looking to host big names at 2021 concert series, if COVID-19 guidelines allow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — After a challenging 2020 and the cancellation of the Disabled Persons Action Organization’s Summer Concert series for the first time in four decades, the organization it hopeful for the upcoming summer.

The DPAO announced on Thursday that as the COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in the North Country, they are preparing for four concerts during summer 2021, if New York State Guidelines allow.

The DPAO shared that due to the cancellation of the 2020 concert series, the DPAO foundation was “unable to provide much needed funds” to the agency to help support the programs and services they provide.

According to the DPAO the summer lineup could include country, class rock, comedy, rock or other genres. They are also planning on one outdoor concert as well as three indoor concerts.

The Organization also stated that entertainers they are currently exploring at this time include Earth, Wind and Fire, ZZ Top, Dustin Lynch, Rob Zombie, Larry the Cable Guy, Train, STYX, The Goo Goo Dolls, James Taylor, Breaking Benjamin, The Machine, Bad Company, Papa Roach, Dierks Bentley, Def Leppard, Five Finger Death Punch, Halestorm and more.

The DPAO also added that they have plans to host their Annual Rock and Roll Oldies Show in the Fall of 2021, if guidelines allow. They are currently looking at Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone at Bonnie Castle in Alexandria Bay, NY, and ABBACADABRA- The Ultimate ABBA Tribute for the fall show in October at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown, New York.

The Disabled Persons Action Organization services 500 individuals and families in the North Country region with developmental disabilities.