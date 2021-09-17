DPAO’s ZZ Top Watertown concert postponed to 2022

FILE – Dusty Hill, left, and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music festival in Somerset, England, June 24, 2016. ZZ Top has announced that Hill, one of the Texas blues trio’s bearded figures and bassist, has died at his Houston home. He was 72. In a Facebook post, bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard revealed Wednesday, July 29, 2021, that Hill had died in his sleep. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP, File)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The ZZ Top show originally scheduled for September 25 in Watertown as part of The Car-Freshner/FX Caprara Family of Car Dealerships 2021 Summer Concert Series has been postponed to next year.

The announcement was made on Friday in a press release from the Disabled Persons Action Organization. The organization stated the decision was made due to concerns surrounding the rising number of delta variant COVID cases in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. The concert will be rescheduled for the summer of 2022.

The following notice has been posted to DPAO’s website regarding ticket refunds:

If you wish to keep your tickets for ZZ Top’s rescheduled date (to be announced soon for 2022), you do not have to do anything, just keep your tickets for next year!

If you would like a refund, we must have your tickets in our possession before we can start the refund process. All tickets (for Dustin Lynch and ZZ Top) must be received no later than December 3, 2021.

Please mail them (and include a note with your name, address, and phone number) to:

DPAO

Attention: Tracie

617 Davidson Street

Watertown, New York 13601

You can also drop the tickets off at our office but please put them in an envelope with your name, address and phone number and put them in either of the drop boxes on the right side next to our front doors. Please do not bring your tickets inside our building.

If you purchased online or through DPAO’s office with a debit or credit card, the refund will be issued to the same card. We may have to call you to get your card information. A check will be issued to those who purchased at Kinney Drugs or paid with cash or check at DPAO.

Refunds could take a few weeks from the time we receive your tickets. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and thank you for your understanding and continued support of DPAO!