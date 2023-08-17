CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – Canton-Potsdam Hospital announced that Dr. Benjamin Collard, MD, CAQSM, has joined the family practice team located in the E.J. Noble Professional Building at 80 East Main Street in Canton.

Dr. Collard is no stranger to the area, as he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, stationed in Fort Drum. He also acquired his undergraduate degree from Clarkson University.

I am thrilled to be back in the Potsdam area because I have an opportunity to serve the rural community in primary care with a focus in sports medicine. After completion of my medical training, my wife Leanna and I decided it was time to return ‘home’ and raise our children in the countryside. Dr. Benjamin Collard, MD, CAQSM

Dr. Collard is American Board of Family Medicine certified, and earned his medical degree at St. George’s University School of Medicine, Grenada, West Indies. He completed a Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship at the University of Louisville.

He performs and/or requests diagnostic tests, makes diagnoses, prescribes treatments, performs biopsies and excisions of skin lesions, administers vaccinations, and performs follow-up examinations for pediatric and adult patients alike. Dr. Collard has also been highly trained in sports medicine, providing evaluations and treatments for individual athletes, and serving as a team physician for various men’s and women’s sports.