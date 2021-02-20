Dr. Eric Duah on overcoming barriers on his journey through life, medicine: ‘It’s important to realize that you need a firm belief in what you’re doing’

(WWTI) – Dr. Eric Duah is an anesthesiologist at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, N.Y.

Dr. Duah has been practicing medicine for close to 18 years. He was born in Ghana, West Africa and later moved to India. After leaving India, he traveled to New York City where he completed high school.

After high school, Dr. Duah attended Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y. as a biology major. He attended medical school at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, N.Y, then went onto Albert Einstein in New York City and to Cleveland Clinic before making his way to the North Country where he now resides with his wife and three children.

Dr. Duah’s wife, Dr Marylene Duah, also works at Samaritan Medical Center as an infectious disease specialist.

Dr. Duah was interested in the sciences as a child and had a strong desire to help people, inspiring him to pursue biology in college and later join the medical field.

“As with any endeavor, especially one as daunting and as intense as medicine, it is undoubtedly going to be a long and difficult journey,” Dr. Duah said. For him, having the support of family, friends and encouraging teachers is essential to the undertaking.

“It’s important to realize that you need a firm belief in what you’re doing,” he said. “You need dedication, you need perseverance, remaining steadfast in what you’re doing, never giving up and having encouraging people around you because as with anything such as this, there will be naysayers.”

When it comes to overcoming challenges and barriers throughout his life, Dr. Duah said it’s important to have a core belief that what you’re doing serves a higher purpose.

“We all know that race has been a salient issue in American society. We in medicine are not immune from the ails that it brings,” Dr. Duah said. He expressed that it is incumbent on us to address it when we see it and “do everything possible to stamp it out.”