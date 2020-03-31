Dr. Kiri Brandy explains the impact of COVID-19 on the North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Dr. Kiri Brandy, a General Surgeon for St. Lawrence Surgery, River Hospital and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, spoke to ABC50’s Alex Hazard regarding how the coronavirus has affected the North Country.

Dr. Brandy explained that SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease. The difference between getting the flu and getting COVID-19 is that we don’t have anything to fight against COVID-19, she said.

There is a vaccination to help prevent people from getting the flu and medicines to help treat those who contract it, but coronavirus is new so there is no vaccination. The virus is very contagious because humans have no immunity to it. Dr. Brandy said there are some vaccines being tested but none are currently available and proven to work.

Hotlines are available through North Country hospitals for individuals to call if they are experiencing a fever, cough or change in respiratory symptoms. Medical staff members are manning the hotlines to screen individuals and answer questions regarding when people should be tested.

There haven’t been many hospitalized cases of COVID-19 in the North Country, so there isn’t much data on recovery time and rates for the area. Dr. Brandy said COVID-19 is similar to what doctors see with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) patients, so similar treatments are being used to help them understand how people recover from the coronavirus.

Everyone is different in terms of how they are affected and how long it takes them to recover, Dr. Brandy explained. She said the majority of cases are mild and individuals recovering at home are being encouraged to drink water, eat well, wash their hands and take vitamins and supplements, like vitamin c and zinc.

As COVID-19 positive individuals recover around the 14 day mark, they are told to follow the guidelines by the CDC, like being free of a fever and symptoms for 72 hours before going back out into the workforce.

Adhering to guidelines put in place by Governor Cuomo, Public Health, the New York State Department of Health and CDC, hospitals are not taking elective cases or performing elective procedures in an effort to increase hospital utilization by 50% to 100%.

If the North Country sees a surge in cases or receives spill over from other counties, hospitals would have the capacity and the supplies to help those patients. Although it may not get to that point, Dr. Brandy said the state is asking hospitals to save supplies and doctors for the possibility that they need to increase their utilization for those patients.

Dr. Brandy explained the importance of social distancing is that by people staying apart, the virus isn’t able to replicate as quickly. Health systems can’t handle people getting the virus all at once, but they can handle people getting it slowly over a period of time.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.