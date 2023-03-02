WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown City School District Board of Education has selected the district’s next superintendent.

Dr. Larry Schmiegel will take on the role, pending formal appointment by the board at a special board meeting.

Schmiegel is currently a high school principal at Monroe County School District in Key West, Florida. He previously served as an administrator in the Syracuse City School District and Oswego City School District.

Schmiegel is originally from Chittenango, NY. He is a graduate of Columbia college, where he earned his BA and M.B.A. Schmiegel earned his administrative certificate from LeMoyne College and his Doctorate in Education from St. John Fisher University.

Schmiegel is one of three candidates that were being considered for the position. Each candidate participated in a series of sessions with the Watertown City School District’s staff, students and community during the recruitment process.