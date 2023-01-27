The Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services is pleased to introduce Dr. Terrianne Yanulavich as their new Mental Health Director. (SRMT)

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services has selected Dr. Terrianne Yanulavich as the organization’s new Mental Health Director.

The position was vacant following the retirement of Christine Venergy after 26 years with the organization.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s communications department released the following statement in a press release regarding the selection of Dr. Yanulavich:

Dr. Yanulavich received her Doctoral Degree in Psychology from Harvard Medical School in 2009 and her license to practice mental health from the University of the State of New York Education Department in 2005. Since that time, she has provided specialized counseling services to both youth and adults experiencing psychological trauma. For the past decade, Dr. Yanulavich has provided behavioral health urgent care in a variety of capacities for Citizens Advocates. She served as the Crisis and Stabilization Center Manager in their Malone Outpatient Clinic, as well as provided supervision of their Mental Health Clinician Team that included 30 trained clinicians and support staff. Dr. Yanulavich’s professional experience also included work with the Clinton County Department of Social Services as a Senior Mental Health Clinician; which entailed assessments, evaluations, and counseling services for adults and youth. She also worked for more than a decade offering training and consultation to mental health coordinators through the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity for Clinton, Essex, and Franklin Counties. Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Communications Department

Dr. Yanulavich is certified as a rape crisis counselor and sex offender risk assessor. Yanulavich is a Clinical Associate Member of the National Alliance for the Treatment of Sexual Offenders, the American Counseling Association, the New York State Mental Health Counselors Association and the National Association of Professional Women.