Drive-thru prescription drug collections scheduled in Watertown, Ogdensburg

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two drug take-back events will be held in the North Country this month.

The Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office, City of Ogdensburg Police Department and New York State Senator Patty Ritchie announced on Thursday that Drive-Thru Drug Take-Back events will be held in the cities of Watertown and Ogdensburg in October ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on October 23.

At these events, local residents can dispose of any unused or expired medications. However, needles, syringes and liquids will not be accepted at these events. According to Sen. Ritichie, these events will help address the growing issue of substance abuse throughout North Country communities.

“Abuse of prescription medicine is a growing problem in communities across our country,” Senator Ritchie said in a press release. “I’m hopeful people will take advantage of these opportunities to keep their family and neighbors safe by disposing of unwanted and expired medicines at my ‘Drive-Thru Drug Take Back’ events.”

The collection event in Watertown will take place on October 13 at the Watertown Municipal Arena Parking Lot from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. In Ogdensburg, the take-back event will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on October 21 at the Richard G. Lockwood Civic Center.

For self-administered medications with needles, or “sharps,” the Department of Environmental Conservation recommends them to be disposed at hospital-based collection programs. All hospitals in New York State are required to collect sharps from households.

Those who cannot attend these events are directed to contact their municipality for safe disposal of medications, transfer them at a DEA-authorized collector or visit local pharmacies to purchase pre-addressed envelopes to mail unwanted medications for incineration.