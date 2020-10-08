Drive-thru this year’s Massena annual trunk-or-treat

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Trick or treat yourself to an interactive Halloween event this month.

The Massena Drug Free Community Coalition, Seaway Valley Prevention Council and Police Activities League of Massena are on track to host their annual Trunk or Treat, except this year with a new twist.

The fourth Annual DFC Trunk or Treat will be held as a drive-thru event.

Vehicles will be able to drive through a line up of decorated trunks. All attendees will still receive anticipated sweets, but will be required to remain in their vehicles and wear masks at all times.

The event will take place at the Massena High School from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on October 31, Halloween.

