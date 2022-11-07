ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) – A crash is under investigation after two vehicles crashed at the intersection of State Route 12 and State Route 26 in the village of Alexandria Bay on November 3, according to a press release from New York State Police.

Police say 63-year-old Ernest A. Betancourt of Ogdensburg was driving a 2021 Toyota Highlander when he struck the back of a 2018 Ford F450 stopped at the intersection, driven by 27-year-old William C. Denner of Redwood.

Betancourt’s vehicle overturned and landed in the intersection of Route 12 and James Street, leaving him trapped, according to police. Police say Betancourt had to be extracted from the vehicle and was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

Police say Denner was not injured in the crash.

Alexandria Fire Department and Ambulance, Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Squad, Clayton Fire Department and the village of Alexandria Bay DPW assisted police at the scene.