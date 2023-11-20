ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the deadly Amish buggy accident that happened in the Town of Alexandria on County Route 2, back in September.

One-year-old male Ananias Slabaugh and three-year-old male Andy Slabaugh died from injuries they sustained during the crash. The other four people in the buggy received medical treatment.

Charlene Kring was driving the other vehicle, a GMC pickup truck. She was uninjured from the accident and was arrested.

Following an investigation she was found to be speeding and distracted while driving, which led to her running into the back of the buggy, according to the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office during the early stages of the investigation.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kring on Nov. 20.

Kring was charged with:

Two counts of Criminally Negligent Homicide

She is to appear in court next month.