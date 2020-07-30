Drought conditions to continue in the North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Department of Environmental Conservation issued a drought watch for regions in the North Country earlier this week.

Included in the watch were NYS drought management regions VI, Great Lakes, and V, Adirondacks. This encompasses a majority of the North Country, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties.

The drought watch is triggered by the State Drought Index, reflecting precipitation levels, reservoir and lake levels, groundwater levels, and stream flow in each region.

Drought Regions I, IV, V, and VI are currently in a drought watch status. The rest of the state remains in normal conditions. (map: New York State DEC)

A watch is the first stage of a drought, it is declared when a drought is developing to prepare local water conservation.

No mandatory water use restrictions are in place, but residents are encouraged to conserve water. Local public water suppliers may require conservation measures, depending on local conditions.

For tips on how to conserve water, visit the DEC website.

