Drought watch issued for North Country, water conservation encouraged

Drought Regions I, IV, V, and VI are currently in a drought watch status. The rest of the state remains in normal conditions. (map: New York State DEC)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State has issued a drought watch four regions, including the Adirondacks and the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River area on July 28.

New York State DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos issued the watch after consulting experts from the State Drought Management Task Force.

Although there is no statewide mandate for water use at this time, officials strongly encourage voluntary conservation of water.

Conservation tips for homeowners to reduce outdoor water usage include:

Fix dripping and leaking faucets and toilets

Raise lawn mower cutting height; longer grass needs less water

If the community allows watering, water lawns and gardens on alternate mornings instead of every day.

When using automatic lawn watering systems, override the system in wet weather or use a rain gauge to control when and how much water to use.

Sweep sidewalks and steps rather than hosing them.

“While the watch is just the first stage, it gives New York State agencies and emergency response advanced notice of a developing drought,” said Commissioner Seggos. “Minor changes in your everyday routine can go a long way in helping prevent increased drought levels.”

For more water saving tips visit the DEC website.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.