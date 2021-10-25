‘Drum Country’: New partnership aiming to expand North Country workforce

Paul Steven Ghiringhelli Sign welcomes motorists entering Fort Drum at the Iraqi Freedom Gate. To avoid rush-hour delays this summer at this gate, installation officials urge commuters to use the Mount Belvedere Gate, accessible from Watertown by Route 283 or from Interstate 81 by Route 342, or the 45th Infantry Division Gate, roughly two miles south of U.S. Route 11 traveling on Route 26 South.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — An all-new partnership in the North Country is looking to expand and highlight opportunities surrounding Fort Drum.

“Drum Country, New York,” has launched a new marketing campaign titled “Let’s Meet,” which aims to expand businesses in the region, attract new businesses and retain a skilled and diverse workforce.

According to campaign organizers, Drum Country, New York is the region that encompasses Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties in north-central New York.

Included in its name, it focuses heavily on the economic impact Fort Drum has on the region as it is the largest military installation in the northeast. Specifically, it highlights the over 6,000 jobs created from the installation and the $18 billion generated in annual economic impact.

As stated on its website, Drum County works with local economic and workforce development organizations and the regional business community.

“Drum Country NY highlights all of the assets of the region that make it a great place to locate and grow businesses,” St. Lawrence County IDA Executive Director Patrick Kelly said in a press release.

“Drum Country encourages our graduates to take their skills and directly apply them in ways that will secure the economic future and vitality of our region,” Jefferson Community College President Dr. Ty A. Stone added.

The “Let’s Meet” campaign will highlight the “best assets of the region.” Organizers said that it will include messaging such as “LET’S MEET outdoors,” “LET’S MEET opportunity,” “LET’S MEET growth,” “LET’S MEET industry” and more. The campaign will also include a new social media presence across Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

It will also focus on key industries in the region. This includes manufacturing, food processing, renewable energy, finance, insurance and real estate.

Drum County is a partnership between the Jefferson County Local Development Corporation, St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency, Lewis County Economic Development/IDA, National Grid, Development Authority of the North Country, and Advocate Drum.