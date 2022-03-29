FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Next month, Fort Drum will bring awareness to a variety of topics through a virtual concert series.

Throughout April, Fort Drum Soldier and Family Readiness Division will host its Drumming Up Prevention Virtual Concert series.

Concerts provided by the 10th Mountain Division Band will be held each Friday in support of April’s awareness months. This includes Autism Awareness Month, Alcohol Awareness Month, Financial Literacy Month, Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

At each concert, songs played by the band will focus on each topic and relevant program at Fort Drum. A schedule of the concert series is listed below:

April 1: Autism Awareness, Exceptional Family Member Program

April 8, Alcohol Awareness, Army Substance Abuse Program

April 15: Financial Literacy, Financial Readiness Program

April 22: Child Abuse Prevention, Family Advocacy Program

April 29: Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention, SHARP

Concerts will be streamed weekly on the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum’s Facebook.