Dump truck driver pronounced dead after roll-over crash on I-81

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — One man is dead following a rollover crash in Syracuse on Saturday.

The crash happened near the Butternut Street overpass on I-81 in Syracuse. The truck spilled asphalt all over the highway which took several hours to clear.

Syracuse police say 66-year-old Wally Hicks from Pennsylvania was partially thrown from his dump truck. He was then was transported to Upstate Hospital and listed in critical condition where he was eventually pronounced dead. Police said he was the only one in the vehicle during the time of the crash.

Route 81 has reopened to regular traffic and the investigation is continuing, anyone with information should contact the Syracuse Police Department Traffic Division.