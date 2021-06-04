Dunkin’ awards $37K to Food Bank of CNY following Iced Coffee Day campaign

From left to right: Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Eric Stensland; Food Bank of Central New York Chief Development Officer Lynn Hy; Dunkin’ franchisee Tom Santurri; and The Wolak Group Chief of Staff Bob Alberti.

DEWITT, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Food Bank of Central New York received a “sweet treat” on Thursday.

Representative from Dunkin’ awarded the Food Bank of Central New York nearly $50,000 ahead of National Donut Day.

A large portion of the donation, $37,000, stemmed from the recent Iced Coffee Day campaign, which Dunkin’ franchisees from Central and Northern New York donated $1 from every cup of Iced Coffee sold at participating restaurants to the Food Bank.

Additionally on June 3, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation made a $10,000 donation to the Food Bank.

