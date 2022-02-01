CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The newly remodeled Dunkin’ store located in Canton will be celebrating its grand re-opening on Saturday, February 5.

The Dunkin’ store is located in a Mountain Mart convenience store and will now feature a new restaurant design, drinks poured through an innovative tap system and a designated mobile pickup area. Dunkin’ franchisee and President of White Management Corporation Brian White said he’s excited for customers to experience the newly renovated location.

“We are thrilled to be a part of Dunkin’s next-generation store initiative and are excited to introduce this innovative new restaurant to the Canton community,” White said. “The new menu offerings and approachable atmosphere will grab the attention of Dunkin’ fans and help keep Canton running on Dunkin’ for years to come.”

The grand re-opening will celebrate by donating 15 percent of all sales on Saturday to Renewal House, which is St. Lawrence County’s domestic violence and sexual assault agency. Customers are invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. and enjoy specials throughout the day. More information can be found on the Dunkin’ website.