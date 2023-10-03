WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – World Teacher’s Day is on Thursday, October 5, and Dunkin’ is celebrating, according to a press release.

From preschool teachers and college professors to principals and counselors, Dunkin’ is celebrating educators at Dunkin’ restaurants throughout New York by treating them to a Free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee.

“Teachers are the backbone of our communities, educating the next generation of leaders to help keep our communities runnin’, — We’re excited to offer our dedicated educators a free coffee to recognize their passion and hard work.” Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Levi Pascher

