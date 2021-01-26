Dunkin’ donates over $7K in gift cards to Samaritan Medical Foundation and Lowville Food Pantry

Lowville Food Pantry CEO Daniel Taylor (left) gives Dunkin’ gift cards and coffee to Northern New York residents Linda O’Leary (center) and Linda Dean (right) after recently volunteering at the community food pantry.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Frontline workers and volunteers received a significant gift from the popular coffeehouse franchise.

Dunkin’ announced on Tuesday that they have donated $7,500 in gift cards to frontline healthcare workers and volunteers in the Northern New York region. Supported healthcare facilities include the Samaritan Medical Foundation and the Lowville Food Pantry.

According to Dunkin’, Samaritan received $5,000 in Dunkin’ gift cards specifically for frontline healthcare workers. The Lowville Food Pantry received $2,500 for staff and volunteers and an additional 200 pounds of coffee for the organization to distribute.

Dunkin’ stated that this donation is a component of a commitment made by the franchise to keep frontline workers and volunteers throughout upstate New York “fueled in their daily fight against the coronavirus.”

Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Eric Stensland commented on Tuesday’s donation.

“Dunkin is honored to continue to support those who have been working tirelessly on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stensland. “Since March, these brave men and women have been doing everything they can to ensure people in their community are safe and healthy. Our mission here at Dunkin’ is to do whatever we can to make sure these workers and volunteers are fueled and focused during their daily fight against this invisible enemy.”

Dunkin’ added that the Northern New York donation was a part of the overall $62,500 donation commitment. Tuesday’s delivery marks the franchise’s initiative to support frontline employees and volunteers.