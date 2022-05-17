WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Dunkin’ will be donating a portion of its proceeds to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in honor of Iced Coffee Day on Wednesday, May 25.

On May 25, Dunkin’ customers throughout the county can support local children’s hospitals by purchasing an iced coffee. According to the company, $1 of every iced coffee sold at participating locations will be donated to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

Specifically in the North Country, 100% of funds raised from Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day will be granted locally to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. When participating in the donation effort customers can customize their coffee the way they like including sweetener and flavor options.

Northern New York Dunkin’ Franchisee Tom Santurri stressed the importance of the effort and the difference it can make in children’s lives.

“Millions of children across the country are fighting illnesses that no child should endure, and we are thrilled to give back and bring joy to kids in hospitals,” Santurri said. “We want our guests to know that their purchase of an iced coffee on May 25 truly makes a difference and will help bring joy to kids in our communities. We look forward to helping our guests cool down for a great cause with the hardest working iced coffee in America!”

Assistant Vice President for Community Services and Development at the Upstate Foundation Toni Gary explained what the donation is used to provide for children at the hospital.

“Many thanks to the Dunkin’ team for once again supporting pediatric care at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital,” Gary said. “The donation to the Upstate Foundation from Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day will help our Child Life team offer fun things for children and families. These are the things that make us a children’s hospital such as movies, games, and specially themed lunches and activities. We have the best medical care but it makes a difference in the life of a sick and injured child when we can offer so much more to keep their day as normal as possible.”

According to Dunkin’, Iced Coffee Day has generated more than $257,000 for non-profit organizations in the community since it was started in 2012. Since the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation was created in 200 it has granted more than $37 million to national and local nonprofits. More information about the foundation can be found here.