WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has announced, in a press release, that $36,000 is being granted to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital to bring joy to kids in Northern New York.

Dunkin’ Operations Manager Bob Alberti; Dunkin’ Franchisee Tom Santurri; Upstate Golisano Assistant Vice President for Community Relations and Development Toni Gary; Upstate Golisano Child Life Program Manager Gina Lozito; and Dunkin’ Franchise Business Consultant Timothy Bricault. Second row, from left to right: District Manager Audrey Kane; Dunkin’ Multi-Unit Leader Jonathan King; Dunkin’ Area Manager Scott Dowdall; The Upstate Foundation Director of Corporate Development Eric Stensland; Dunkin’ Executive Director of Operations Guy Ruffo; and Dunkin’ Executive Director of Operations Greg Constantino. (WWTI/Ed Lewi Associates)

The Foundation is hosting celebrations across the U.S. and delivering the $1.6 million raised on Dunkin Iced Coffee Day to children’s hospitals.

“Children battling illness are often unable to experience the simple joys of childhood, and our guests and franchisees teamed up to make a difference for kids in hospitals across the country,” Northern New York Dunkin’ Franchisee Tom Santurri said. “I am so proud to be part of a franchise community that recognizes the importance of giving back to the communities we serve, and I am thrilled that together we are able to help the kids at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital, brightening even their toughest of days.”

The company said the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation is part of a commitment to bring the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness. Since 2006, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted national and local nonprofits more than $45 million.

More information on the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation is available on its website.